GAM Holding reports 39 pct rise in H1 underlying net profit
2017年8月3日

GAM Holding reports 39 pct rise in H1 underlying net profit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swiss money manger GAM Holding , which earlier this year fought off an attempt by an activist investor to oust its chief executive, on Thursday reported a 39 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit.

Zurich-based GAM posted underlying net profit for the first six months of 58.7 million Swiss francs ($60.5 million), slightly ahead of the average estimate in a Reuters poll of five analysts for 55.7 million and up from 42.2 million a year earlier.

Group assets under management rose 9 percent to 131.3 billion francs from 120.7 billion francs at the end of 2016.

$1 = 0.9701 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

