GameStop reports 1.5 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Nov 21 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest video game and gaming console retailer, reported a 1.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by continued high demand for the Nintendo Switch console.

The company’s net income rose to $59.4 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $50.8 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales rose to $1.99 billion from $1.96 billion.