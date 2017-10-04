FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gannett takes stake in digital media firm Grateful Ventures
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 上午11点28分 / 14 天前

Gannett takes stake in digital media firm Grateful Ventures

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc, publisher of USA Today, made its first major investment outside of news with a majority investment in Grateful Ventures, an online media company that focuses on lifestyle content including videos about food and cooking, Gannett said Wednesday.

Gannett, which also owns local newspapers and websites across the U.S., said it is looking to expand its audience as the print media industry struggles with declining advertising and circulation revenue, and younger audiences increasingly read news and watch TV online.

Reporting by Sheila Dang

