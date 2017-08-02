FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
Garmin's quarterly profit rises 6.1 pct
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月2日 / 上午11点11分 / 9 天前

Garmin's quarterly profit rises 6.1 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2(Reuters) - Garmin Ltd, a maker of GPS-based gadgets, reported a 6.1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as strong sales of its fitness products more than offset weak demand for navigation products used in automobiles.

Net income attributable to Garmin rose to $171 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended July 1, from $161.1 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $816.9 million from $811.6 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

