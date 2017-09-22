FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian airline Garuda in talks to delay delivery of 20 planes
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月22日

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian flag airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk said on Friday it is in talks to delay the delivery of 20 Airbus and Boeing planes.

Garuda and its budget unit Citilink were supposed to have taken the delivery of the planes during the two years through to 2019, Garuda Chief Executive Officer Pahala Mansury told reporters, without giving a new date for the delivery.

“We want to focus on the optimisation of our existing fleet,” Mansury said.

Mansury did not disclose the model of the delayed planes, but Garuda spokesman Ikhsan Rosan told Reuters they are made by Airbus and Boeing. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

