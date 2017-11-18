FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Gas Natural sells Colombian distribution unit to Brookfield
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
一周经济焦点：英国将公布财政预算 经济颓势或一览无遗
深度分析
一周经济焦点：英国将公布财政预算 经济颓势或一览无遗
中国央行报告称经济增长的稳定性、协调性有所增强 杠杆率逐步趋稳
中国财经
中国央行报告称经济增长的稳定性、协调性有所增强 杠杆率逐步趋稳
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月18日 / 上午10点12分 / 1 天前

Spain's Gas Natural sells Colombian distribution unit to Brookfield

2 分钟阅读

MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s Gas Natural said late on Friday it had agreed to sell the 59.1 percent stake it owns in its Colombian retail distribution unit to infrastructures fund Brookfield Infrastructure for 482 million euros ($568 million.

Brookfield will launch a takeover offer for the remaining 48.9 percent of the firm at the same price, valuing the company at 1 billion euros, including debt, or 7.3 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Gas Natural will book a one-off capital gain of 350 million euros on the sale, enabling it to reach its year-end target of a net profit of between 1.3 billion and 1.4 billion euros, it said in a notice to Spain’s stock market regulator.

Gas Natural also said it remained committed to having a dialogue with the Colombian authorities that avoids the arbitration procedure for investment protection that it initiated after the Colombian regulator ordered the liquidation of its affiliate Electricaribe citing risks from lack of payment and quality of service.

$1 = 0.8480 euros Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Andrew Bolton

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below