GE to make payments to U.S. government over delayed Baker Hughes divestiture
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 下午3点48分

GE to make payments to U.S. government over delayed Baker Hughes divestiture

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - General Electric has agreed to make payments to the U.S. government after failing to divest a subsidiary as quickly as agreed following a merger approval, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The department, which did not say how big the payments are, said that they are to begin on Jan. 1 and continue “until the divestitures in each international jurisdiction are completed,” the department said.

General Electric won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc to form a new publicly traded company in June. The deal was approved on condition that GE sell its Water & Process Technologies business to the French waste and water group Suez.

In its release, the department said the delays were due to “various administrative challenges.” (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Paul Simao)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
