FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE, Microsoft to announce deeper industrial internet partnership
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 下午3点36分 / 更新于 15 小时内

GE, Microsoft to announce deeper industrial internet partnership

Alwyn Scott

2 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Electric Co and Microsoft Corp are due to announce a deeper partnership involving GE’s Predix industrial internet platform and Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, a senior GE executive said.

The agreement broadly expands integration of Microsoft’s cloud software with GE’s Predix applications, Bill Ruh, Chief Executive of GE Digital, told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Predix is a software platform developed by GE that connects industrial equipment like jet engines and power plants to computers that can predict failures and reduce operating costs.

The partnership, due to be announced on Wednesday by GE Chief Executive Officer John Flannery and Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, comes days after GE announced a partnership with Apple Inc. It shows GE’s ability to forge significant new deals with its industrial internet system after a rocky period with Predix.

The joint effort is focused initially on oil-and-gas and mining companies, but would also be applicable to other companies that run Microsoft software, which includes the vast majority of industrial companies, Ruh said. He declined to provide further details. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below