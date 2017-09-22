FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE nears sale of its industrial unit to ABB - Bloomberg
2017年9月22日 / 上午10点09分 / 1 个月前

GE nears sale of its industrial unit to ABB - Bloomberg

1 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - General Electric Co has neared the sale of its industrial solutions unit to ABB Ltd for $2.5 billion to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Reuters reported in August that General Electric had resumed negotiations to sell its industrial solutions business to ABB.

The companies are likely to announce an agreement by next week, Bloomberg reported citing sources. bloom.bg/2fg3V9W

ABB does not "comment on market rumours," a company spokesman said. GE was not immediately available for comment. bloom.bg/2fg3V9W (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

