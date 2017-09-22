FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-GE nears sale of its industrial unit to ABB - Bbg
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月22日 / 上午10点54分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-GE nears sale of its industrial unit to ABB - Bbg

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background, shares)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is nearing a deal to sell its industrial solutions unit to Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd in a deal valued at $2.5 billion to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The companies are likely to announce an agreement by next week, the report said on Friday. (bloom.bg/2fg3V9W)

A company spokesman for ABB said the company does not “comment on market rumors.” GE was not immediately available for comment.

GE resumed negotiations to sell its industrial solutions business to ABB after John Flannery, who became CEO on Aug.1, decided to continue to divest the industrial conglomerate’s non-core assets, Reuters had reported.

GE has been reviewing its portfolio after divesting its finance, appliances and NBCUniversal units in recent years.

The company has also been under pressure from Nelson Peltz’s activist hedge fund Trian Fund Management LP to cut costs and focus on its core industrial businesses.

Earlier this year, GE agreed to sell its industrial water treatment business to French waste and water group Suez SA and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec for 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

GE’s shares were marginally up at $24.96 in very light premarket trading.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below