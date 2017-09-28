FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India says work on GE's locomotive factory on track
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 早上6点48分 / 20 天前

India says work on GE's locomotive factory on track

1 分钟阅读

NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. firm General Electric’s plan to build a diesel locomotive factory in eastern India is on track, the railways minister said on Thursday, seeking to allay concerns that the state-controlled network was making changes to the contract.

Piyush Goyal’s comments came after GE said this week that the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative would be undermined if the railway ministry went ahead with changes to a joint venture with the conglomerate.

GE had won a $2.6 billion contract in 2015 to supply Indian Railways with 1,000 diesel locomotives.

But the railways ministry said last week it wouldn’t need diesel after all - hoping to save on fuel and maintenance costs - and suggested GE might want to make electric engines instead. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

