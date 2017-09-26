FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE warns railway contract rejig to undermine 'Make in India' drive
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月26日 / 晚上6点17分 / 22 天前

GE warns railway contract rejig to undermine 'Make in India' drive

2 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Tuesday that the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative would be undermined if the country’s railway ministry went ahead with changes to a joint venture with the conglomerate.

Any changes to the joint venture will put future foreign investment at risk and cause the government to incur substantial costs, GE said in an emailed statement.

GE had won a $2.6 billion contract in 2015 to supply Indian Railways with 1,000 diesel locomotives. reut.rs/2whONzJ

The Economic Times newspaper reported last week that the ministry told the company the railways would not require diesel locomotives in the future and offered the American company an option to manufacture electric locomotives at its upcoming factory in the eastern state of Bihar. (bit.ly/2whPbyb)

Under the deal, GE is also to build two maintenance sheds elsewhere in the country to service the locomotives over an 11-year period. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

