GE to cut 1,100 power business jobs in Britain

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - General Electric Co plans to cut around 1,100 jobs or 6 percent of its workforce across its power business in Britain following a significant deterioration in its markets, it said on Thursday.

GE said it had launched a consultation period over the restructuring which would affect jobs at two plants in Stafford and Rugby, central England.

The cuts are part of a wider programme to remove 12,000 jobs by the U.S. company.

GE said it remained commited to the UK, which would continue to be a “strategic market”. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)