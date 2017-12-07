FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE to cut 1,100 power business jobs in Britain
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月7日 / 中午12点22分 / 更新于 18 小时前

GE to cut 1,100 power business jobs in Britain

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - General Electric Co plans to cut around 1,100 jobs or 6 percent of its workforce across its power business in Britain following a significant deterioration in its markets, it said on Thursday.

GE said it had launched a consultation period over the restructuring which would affect jobs at two plants in Stafford and Rugby, central England.

The cuts are part of a wider programme to remove 12,000 jobs by the U.S. company.

GE said it remained commited to the UK, which would continue to be a “strategic market”. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below