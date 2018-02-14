FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 3:19 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-GE's chief communications officer Deirdre Latour to leave company

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects designation of Linda Boff in paragraph two to “chief marketing officer” from “chief merchandising officer”)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Wednesday that its chief communications officer and senior adviser, Deirdre Latour, would be leaving the company in mid-March to pursue other opportunities.

Linda Boff, GE’s chief marketing officer, will take on the added responsibilities as interim head of communications, until a replacement is found, the industrial goods conglomerate said. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru)

