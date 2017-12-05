General Electric to cut 4,500 jobs in Europe - report

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. firm General Electric will cut 4,500 jobs across Europe after reviewing assets it purchased from France’s Alstom in 2015, French newspaper Les Echos said on Tuesday.

Citing a union source, the report said the cuts would take place in Switzerland, Germany and Britain.

GE said in a statement it was “reviewing its operations to ensure the business is best positioned to respond to our market realities and for long-term success.”

It did not mention any job losses, but said it had put forward a proposal to the European body representing legacy Alstom employees. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Edmund Blair)