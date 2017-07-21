FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE says incoming CEO Flannery to update 2018 outlook later in year
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月21日

GE says incoming CEO Flannery to update 2018 outlook later in year

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co's incoming chief executive will provide an update on the company's 2018 forecast later in the year, the company said on Friday, making clear that a "reset" of targets that analysts are expecting wasn't being released with second-quarter results on Friday.

John Flannery, who takes over from CEO Jeff Immelt on Aug. 1 and will review GE's businesses, will update targets that currently include producing $2 in earnings per share in 2018.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott

