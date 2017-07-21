FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 天前
路透调查
深度分析
深度分析
2017年7月21日 / 下午1点18分 / 15 天前

UPDATE 1-GE incoming CEO Flannery to update 2018 outlook in November

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds detail from conference call)

By Alwyn Scott

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co's incoming chief executive said on Friday he will update the company's 2018 earnings forecast in November, after a comprehensive review of the industrial company's businesses.

John Flannery, who takes over from CEO Jeff Immelt on Aug. 1, will update targets that currently include earning $2 a share in 2018.

GE is "in the middle of a series of deep dives into the businesses," Flannery said on a conference call with analysts. "We also are taking a hard look at our corporate spending" to ensure it contributes to earnings.

The maker of power plants, jet engines, medical scanners and other industrial equipment said profit fell nearly 60 percent in the second quarter, and sales declined, largely due to the sale of its appliances business.

It affirmed its full-year forecast for cash flow, profit, revenue and operating margin. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

