GE's quarterly revenue rises 14.4 percent

Oct 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday reported a 14.4 percent rise in revenue, aided by the acquisition of oilfield services provider Baker Hughes, but profit fell in the quarter.

Excluding items, industrial cash flows from operating activities was $1.74 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.90 billion, a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders fell to $1.91 billion, from $2.10 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations fell to 22 cents from 24 cents, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, the maker of power plants, aircraft engines, locomotives and other industrial equipment earned 29 cents per share, compared with 32 cents a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $33.47 billion, from $29.27 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)