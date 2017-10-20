FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE's quarterly revenue rises 14.4 percent
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月20日 / 上午10点43分 / 4 天内

GE's quarterly revenue rises 14.4 percent

1 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday reported a 14.4 percent rise in revenue, aided by the acquisition of oilfield services provider Baker Hughes, but profit fell in the quarter.

Excluding items, industrial cash flows from operating activities was $1.74 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.90 billion, a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders fell to $1.91 billion, from $2.10 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations fell to 22 cents from 24 cents, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, the maker of power plants, aircraft engines, locomotives and other industrial equipment earned 29 cents per share, compared with 32 cents a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $33.47 billion, from $29.27 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below