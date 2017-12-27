FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE to keep Rochester plant open
频道
专题
若不能赢得阿联酋航空订单 空客A380或将停产--消息
国际财经
若不能赢得阿联酋航空订单 空客A380或将停产--消息
广汽集团与蔚来合组新能源汽车公司 未来将多维度合作
中国财经
广汽集团与蔚来合组新能源汽车公司 未来将多维度合作
专栏节选：比特币何去何从？--今周刊「老谢开讲」
财经视点
专栏节选：比特币何去何从？--今周刊「老谢开讲」
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 27, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

GE to keep Rochester plant open

2 分钟阅读

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co said on Wednesday it would keep its plant running in Rochester, New York, retaining all employees at the facility for now.

Boston-based GE in August was reportedly planning to close the plant by June 2018, and move the work to China. The plant, part of GE’s troubled power business, assembles electronic boards and employs about 100 people.

As part of an “exhaustive review” of GE Power’s operations “we have determined that, at this time, we are best able to serve our customers by keeping manufacturing and assembly operations for our industrial communications product line in Rochester,” GE said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

GE added that it was not offered any incentives by the state government to stay in Rochester.

Earlier this month, GE said it would axe 12,000 jobs at its power business, which sells electrical generation equipment.

GE launched the cuts to save $1 billion in 2018 at the power unit, as it expects dwindling demand for fossil-fuel power plants to continue. (Reporting by Rachit Vats and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below