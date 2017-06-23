CORRECTED-GE wins first major east European deal from Alstom portfolio

(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to clarify it is first major deal in the region, not globally)

FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - General Electric has won a large contract to supply gas power equipment for a new 430 megawatt Romanian power plant, the first major deal in the region to result from its $10.6 billion 2015 acquisition of Alstom's power business.

GE will supply all the core technology for the 268 million- euro ($299 million) combined-cycle plant being built in Iernut by Duro Felguera and Romelectro for state gas producer Romgaz.

Before the Alstom acquisition, GE would have simply supplied the gas turbines and walked away. With Alstom, it acquired steam technology as well as the ability to supply all the peripheral equipment needed to build a complete power plant.

GE told Reuters on Friday the plant would generate enough power to supply 1 million Romanian households, making it southeast Europe's biggest gas project in five years.

GE will supply four 6F gas turbines, two steam turbines and four heat-recovery steam generators for the plant, where building will start later this year and which is scheduled to be completed in 2019, replacing an existing plant at the same site.

U.S.-based GE has been present in Romania since 1984. ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by David Evans)