7 天前
Baker Hughes posts smaller loss in second quarter
2017年7月28日 / 中午11点44分 / 7 天前

Baker Hughes posts smaller loss in second quarter

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes , now part of General Electric Co, on Friday reported a smaller quarterly loss compared with a year earlier, when it incurred restructuring charges.

Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes narrowed to $179 million, or 42 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $911 million, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell slightly to $2.40 billion from $2.41 billion.

Baker Hughes said the numbers did not include results from GE's oil and gas operations, which were merged with Baker Hughes earlier this month. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

