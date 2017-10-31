FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geberit expects 2017 sales to grow towards low end of guidance
2017年10月31日

Geberit expects 2017 sales to grow towards low end of guidance

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Geberit said it expected its full-year sales to improve by three percent, the plumbing supplies maker said on Tuesday, after reporting weaker-than-expected sales in the third quarter.

The Swiss group, which also makes shower toilets, said sales rose 5.8 percent to 733 million Swiss francs ($736.02 million) in the three months ended September 30, missing an average of analyst forecasts of 746 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Its full-year sales outlook was towards the bottom end of Geberit’s previous guidance of increasing sales by three to four percent, when currency effects were removed. ($1 = 0.9959 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill)

