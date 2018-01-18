FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 6:12 AM / a day ago

Geberit reports 2017 sales in line with expectations

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Geberit boosted 2017 sales 3.5 percent, the shower toilet and plumbing products maker said on Thursday, helped by strong growth at the end of the year.

The Swiss company said annual sales rose to 2.91 billion Swiss francs ($3.02 billion), matching the average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll. Sales during the fourth quarter accelerated by 10.9 percent, or 5.3 percent in adjusted terms, to 706 million francs.

$1 = 0.9636 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

