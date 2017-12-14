FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atos shares fall 2.8 pct at open after Gemalto rejects takeover bid
December 14, 2017 / 8:45 AM / a day ago

Atos shares fall 2.8 pct at open after Gemalto rejects takeover bid

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Atos fell 2.8 percent early on Thursday after Franco-Dutch chip maker Gemalto rejected its takeover bid.

Atos led losers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index early on. Gemalto, the world’s largest maker of chips found in mobile phones and credit cards, on Wednesday said Atos’ 4.3 billion euro ($5 billion) offer undervalued the company.

Gemalto shares reversed early gains and traded down 0.50 percent on the previous session. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough)

