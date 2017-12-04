FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-GEMS Education picks banks for $5 bln London IPO -sources
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 下午1点30分 / 更新于 18 小时前

UPDATE 1-GEMS Education picks banks for $5 bln London IPO -sources

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Morgan Stanley, bank comments, financials)

By Dasha Afanasieva

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - GEMS Education’s owners have chosen JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley to lead the private schools group’s planned flotation, sources familiar with the matter said.

GEMS, which operates more than 250 schools across 14 countries, could have a market capitalisation of around $4.5-$5 billion, the sources said, in a London initial public offering (IPO) which is expected to take place in 2018.

Backed by Dubai-based Fajr Capital, Bahraini state investment fund Mumtalakat and investment firm Blackstone , GEMs said on Monday it had secured a $1.25 billion loan to refinance existing borrowings and support growth.

In the year ending Aug. 31, adjusted consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were $261.6 million, up from $212.8 million in 2016, an auditors’ report for GEMS MENASA in the Cayman Islands showed. Revenue rose to $926.2 million from $789.7 million in 2016.

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the other banks chosen as joint global coordinators and GEMS declined to comment.

Separately on Monday, GEMS said it had invested more than $1 billion in its school network since the 2014 financial year. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; editing by Alexander Smith)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below