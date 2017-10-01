FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's GEMS Education planning over $1 bln loan ahead of IPO -sources
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月1日 / 下午12点57分 / 17 天前

Dubai’s GEMS Education planning over $1 bln loan ahead of IPO -sources

Davide Barbuscia

2 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - GEMS Education, an international education firm headquartered in Dubai, plans to raise a loan of over $1 billion to refinance some existing debt before a planned initial public offer of shares in London, sources familiar with the matter said.

The company, backed by Dubai-based Fajr Capital, Bahraini state investment fund Mumtalakat and private equity giant Blackstone, is expected to issue a request for proposals to banks by the end of this month, said one of the sources, adding that the loan could go up to $1.2 billion in size.

A spokesman for GEMS declined to comment.

The private education provider will reshuffle some of its existing borrowings in preparation for its foreign IPO. “They’re streamlining their corporate structure,” one banker said.

GEMS, which operates more than 250 schools across 14 countries, could obtain a valuation of around $4 billion, some bankers estimate.

Among its borrowings, the company raised a $250 million, three-year loan in 2016 and borrowed 3 billion dirhams ($817 million) in 2015.

The new debt facility is expected to be split into conventional and Islamic tranches, and will most likely be led by UAE banks, said one of the sources. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)

