FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 24, 2018 / 12:47 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

General Dynamics profit rises 11.6 pct

1 分钟阅读

Jan 24 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp, the maker of Gulfstream business jets, reported a 11.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Earnings from continuing operations rose to $636 million, or $2.10 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $570 million, or $1.89 per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a $119 million one-time, non-cash charge in the quarter related to U.S. tax changes.

Revenue rose to $8.28 billion from $7.65 billion last year. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below