1 个月前
General Mills reports 7.7 pct rise in profit
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月28日 / 上午11点10分 / 1 个月前

General Mills reports 7.7 pct rise in profit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the company kept a tight lid on costs and cut back on promotions.

Net income attributable to General Mills rose to $408.9 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 28, from $379.6 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales fell 3.1 percent to $3.81 billion, capping two years of falling quarterly sales.

General Mills and other U.S. packaged food makers have focused on reining in costs to counter soft demand due to a shift among consumers to fresh foods and items seen as healthier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

