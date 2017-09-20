FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Mills sales drop on weak demand for Yoplait yogurts
2017年9月20日

General Mills sales drop on weak demand for Yoplait yogurts

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc reported a 3.5 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand for its Yoplait Greek and Yoplait Light yogurts in North America.

Net income attributable to General Mills fell to $404.7 million in the first quarter ended Aug. 27 from $409 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, earnings rose to 69 cents from 67 cents.

The company’s net sales fell to $3.77 billion from $3.91 billion. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

