FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali CEO says no need for capital increase -Handelsblatt
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月13日 / 上午9点00分 / 8 天内

Generali CEO says no need for capital increase -Handelsblatt

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Assicurazioni Generali has damped speculation of a capital increase, saying the Italian insurer does not need one in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt published Friday.

Asked about speculation of a capital increase, Philippe Donnet said: “We don’t need one.”

“Our capital position is strong,” he said. “We have a solvency quota of 207 percent. Investors and analysts told me last week in London that we had too much capital. A year ago, we were told we had too little. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.”

Donnet said Generali was seeing “great external interest” for its 44 billion euro ($52 billion) Germany life insurance portfolio.

Asked when a decision would be made on the possible sale of the portfolio, he said: “Whether we manage the book internally or give it over to a run-off company is a technical decision.”

“It is up to our customers, our operation, our employees and the supervision authorities,” he said. “They all have different views. We listen to all sides.”

$1 = 0.8456 euros Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below