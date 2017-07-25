FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月25日 / 中午11点35分 / 11 天前

General Motors quarterly profit falls

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

DETROIT, July 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit from continuing operations due to lower vehicle sales and restructuring charges, but results beat Wall Street expectations.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported second-quarter net income of $2.4 billion or $1.60 per share, down from $2.8 billion or $1.74 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time charges, the company reported earnings per share of $1.89. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.69. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

