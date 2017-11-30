Proxy solicitor Georgeson to pay $4.5 mln to resolve U.S. probe

BOSTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Proxy solicitation firm Georgeson LLC has agreed to pay $4.5 million to resolve U.S. claims that employees engaged in a scheme to pay bribes to obtain confidential information about how a proxy advisory firm’s clients voted on shareholder matters.

Georgeson, a unit of Computershare Ltd, entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve the long-running investigation, according to documents filed on Thursday in Boston federal court. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Andrew Hay)