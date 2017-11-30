FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Proxy solicitor Georgeson to pay $4.5 mln to resolve U.S. probe
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月30日 / 晚上6点24分 / 更新于 14 小时前

Proxy solicitor Georgeson to pay $4.5 mln to resolve U.S. probe

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Proxy solicitation firm Georgeson LLC has agreed to pay $4.5 million to resolve U.S. claims that employees engaged in a scheme to pay bribes to obtain confidential information about how a proxy advisory firm’s clients voted on shareholder matters.

Georgeson, a unit of Computershare Ltd, entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve the long-running investigation, according to documents filed on Thursday in Boston federal court. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Andrew Hay)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below