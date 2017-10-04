FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Gerdau to sell Chilean unit to Matco, I&I for $154 mln
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 晚上9点05分 / 14 天前

UPDATE 1-Gerdau to sell Chilean unit to Matco, I&I for $154 mln

1 分钟阅读

(Adds share performance, background)

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gerdau SA has agreed to sell a Chilean long steel unit to local firms Matco SA and Ingeniería & Inversiones SA for about $154 million, in a move aimed at helping the largest steelmaker in the Americas cut debt and boost profitability.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, Gerdau said the unit has installed capacity of 520,000 tonnes. The transaction is pending on antitrust approval in Chile, the filing said.

Gerdau, controlled by Brazil’s Gerdau Johanpeter family, has been focusing on higher-return steel operations since undertaking a corporate reorganization over the past year. The company also offered on Wednesday to buy back about $500 million worth of bonds due in 2020, 2021 and 2024.

Preferred shares, the company’s most widely traded class of stock, fell 0.3 percent to 11.30 reais on Wednesday. The stock is up about 44 percent this year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft and Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below