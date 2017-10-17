FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gerdau may sell U.S. facilities for $630 mln -report
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 中午12点03分 / 4 天内

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gerdau may sell U.S. facilities for $630 mln -report

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Gerdau comment)

BRASILIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA could raise about 2 billion reais ($630.48 million) with the potential sale of its rebar-producing facilities in the United States this year, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Tuesday.

Gerdau expects to sell its Rancho Cucamonga, California, Sayreville, New Jersey, and Knoxville, Tennessee, units to U.S.-based Commercial Metals Co by the end of the year, according to the report that citing two market sources. Gerdau’s Jacksonville, Florida, and Beaumont, Texas facilities were also up for sale, the paper reported.

Gerdau said while it does not comment on market rumors, it will maintain its strategy of focusing on more profitable assets.

The potential deal would help the largest steelmaker in the Americas cut debt, according to the newspaper.

Gerdau earlier this month agreed to sell a Chilean long steel unit to local firms Matco SA and Ingeniería & Inversiones SA for about out $154 million.

Preferred shares, the company’s most widely traded class, were up about 6 percent year to date. ($1 = 3.1722 reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jeffrey Benkoe)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below