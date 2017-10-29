FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Ford Germany chief likely to head VDA auto lobby - report
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月29日 / 下午5点50分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Former Ford Germany chief likely to head VDA auto lobby - report

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The former chief of Ford-Werke GmbH, Bernhard Mattes, is the favourite to head Germany’s VDA auto industry lobby when the current chief’s contract expires next year, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

Mattes, currently president of AmCham Germany, is regarded highly because he is viewed as independent of the big three German automakers - Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

VDA’s current president Matthias Wissmann, 68, has said he would leave the association when his contract expires in early summer 2018, a spokesman confirmed. He wouldn’t comment on a possible successor.

AmCham Germany wasn’t immediately available for comment when contacted by phone and email after business hours. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Adrian Croft)

