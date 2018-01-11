FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German car suppliers could lose thousands of jobs over hard Brexit -study
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 10:06 AM / a day ago

German car suppliers could lose thousands of jobs over hard Brexit -study

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A so-called “hard Brexit” involving tariffs and a lasting devaluation of the pound could cause thousands of job losses at German automotive suppliers, a study by accounting firm Deloitte showed.

An arrangement where Britain gives up full access to the single market and customs union could threaten as many as 14,000 jobs at automotive suppliers in Germany and shrink their sales by 3.8 billion euros ($4.54 billion), the study published on Thursday found. Britain will leave the European Union in 2019.

Germany is the largest exporter of car parts to the UK, with companies such as Continental and Robert Bosch providing nearly a fifth of all components used in UK-based car production.

Some 42,500 jobs in Germany depend on suppliers’ ties with Britain and German parts makers generated 16.9 billion euros in sales in 2016 from UK car production, a study by global accounting firm Deloitte published on Thursday showed.

“Trade barriers emerging in the course of Brexit such as tariffs or regulation would considerably harm supply chains and raise the costs for suppliers,” Thomas Schiller, head of automotive at Deloitte, said.

$1 = 0.8378 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Catherine Evans

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below