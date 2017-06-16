FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Air Berlin must come up with turnaround plan before loan guarantees-Zypries
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 下午1点13分 / 2 个月前

Air Berlin must come up with turnaround plan before loan guarantees-Zypries

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Loss-making Air Berlin must come up with a clear turnaround plan before the German government can decide on the airline's request for loan guarantees, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

The economy ministry said this week it was looking into a request for guarantees that Air Berlin had made with the states of Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia and Air Berlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann declined to put a figure on the size of the aid.

"There is a request for guarantees which we are looking into," Zypries said, adding that a decision depends on the submission of a clear recovery programme for the airline. "We are waiting for the company to make its position clear."

The German carrier, 29 percent-owned by Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad, last week asked Berlin and North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) to consider loan guarantees and Zypries has said the company was in a precarious situation.

Zypries told Reuters that she was not personally involved in negotiations on Air Berlin's request for loan guarantees, adding that one of her deputies had been in contact with the carrier. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below