Germany's Social Democrats beat Merkel's conservatives in state vote
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月15日 / 下午4点05分

Germany's Social Democrats beat Merkel's conservatives in state vote

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) beat Angela Merkel’s conservatives in a vote in the northern state of Lower Saxony on Sunday in a setback to the chancellor as she prepares for tricky three-way coalition talks at the national level this week.

The SPD, which has governed the swing state home to carmaker Volkswagen with the Greens for four years, won 37.5 percent, well up from 32.6 percent in the last election there in 2013, according to an exit poll from infratest dimap.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) fetched 35 percent of the vote in the rich agricultural state, down from 36 percent in the last election there in 2013.

The environmentalist Greens, currently junior coalition partner to the SPD in Lower Saxony, won 8.5 percent.

The liberal Free Democrats (FDP) won 7 percent and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) cleared the 5-percent threshold to enter parliament with 5.5 percent.

Merkel’s conservatives, which scored their worst result since 1949 in September’s national election, begin exploratory discussions with the FDP and Greens in Berlin this week as they seek to cobble together a federal government. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Emma Thomasson)

