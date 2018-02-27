FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 27, 2018 / 12:57 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Emissions overshoots severe in only a handful of cities - Merkel

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in the wake of a court ruling allowing cities to ban heavily polluting diesel cars that emission levels in most municipalities overshot European Union limits by only modest amounts.

Only in the case of the few cities where emissions were far in excess of targets were further measures needed, she said, adding: “We are examining the ruling and will discuss with municipalities and the communes how to proceed.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Madeline Chambers)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below