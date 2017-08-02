FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German carmakers reach deal to cut diesel emissions-source
2017年8月2日 / 下午3点17分

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German politicians and carmakers have reached an agreement to cut inner-city pollution to avert bans of diesel vehicles, a source close to a crisis meeting said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the VDA carmakers lobby said it had offered to install new engine management software in 5 million cars to make exhaust filtering systems more effective and bring down their emissions of nitrogen oxide by 25 percent to 30 percent. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

