15 天前
German politicians, industry agree on diesel rescue plan -sources
2017年7月21日 / 上午9点47分 / 15 天前

German politicians, industry agree on diesel rescue plan -sources

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Auto industry officials and politicians in Germany have agreed to clean up diesel vehicles through software updates as part of a rescue plan for avoiding diesel bans in cities, industry and government sources said on Friday.

The costs of the rescue plan amount to under 2 billion ($2.33 billion) euros for cars in Germany, with the auto industry agreeing to shoulder the expense of about 100 euros per car, the sources said.

Diesel engined cars from all brands equipped with Euro-6 and Euro-5 engines will be updated, the sources said, with the plan set to be presented at the beginning of August.

With the software updates, the auto industry is able to cut nitrogen oxide pollution by about 20 percent, the sources said. A committee to reduce pollution in communities will be set up.

Auto industry executives and German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt are due to discuss diesel pollution at a summit on August 2. ($1 = 0.8593 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

