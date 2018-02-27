Following court ruling, Hamburg announces diesel restrictions

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The city of Hamburg said it would immediately start work on implementing earlier announced restrictions on very polluting older diesel cars after a court ruled earlier on Tuesday that cities were entitled to do so.

Numerous German cities have considered bans as an interim measure to bring levels of harmful nitrogen compounds in the air back down to EU target levels.

“The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig ruled that driving bans are permissible,” the city’s senate said in a statement. “The through-traffic restrictions outlined in the air cleanliness plan for older diesel vehicles will therefore be implemented shortly.”