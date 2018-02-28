FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 28, 2018 / 1:24 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

German minister: Collective lawsuits to bolster position of diesel car owners

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German Justice Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview that the possibility for class-action lawsuits envisaged in a coalition blueprint would give diesel car owners a stronger position versus carmakers.

In their draft coalition deal, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) said they wanted to start allowing collective lawsuits. Consumer associations and politicians had called for these to be made possible during the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal.

“That basically gives many diesel car owners the possibility to better advance their interests in future along with consumer protection groups,” Maas told the Funke group of newspapers a day after a court ruled that cities could implement diesel bans.

The conservatives and SPD want to form a coalition but the SPD’s members still have the chance to veto that. The results of the SPD postal ballot are due to be announced on Sunday.

Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below