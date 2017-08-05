FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
CORRECTED-Swiss demand same treatment as Germans in diesel compensation
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月5日 / 下午2点24分 / 7 天前

CORRECTED-Swiss demand same treatment as Germans in diesel compensation

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects spelling of Roethlisberger)

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Switzerland will demand that German automakers treat Swiss customers the same as German buyers of diesel cars being fixed to cut pollution, the head of the Swiss road transport agency said.

The comments by Juerg Roethlisberger add pressure on carmakers like Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler , Audi and Porsche, which this week agreed to overhaul engine software on 5.3 million diesel cars and try to repair the sector's battered reputation.

Politicians in Germany stopped short of demanding costly mechanical modifications to engine and exhaust systems.

"I can guarantee you that we will certainly demand the same for Swiss customers that German customers get," Roethlisberger told broadcaster SRF in an interview aired on Saturday.

He said Swiss authorities would monitor the situation to see what the proposed fixes bring. If public pressure forces German carmakers to take the more costly step of replacing hardware on affected cars, then Switzerland will demand the same, he said.

Roethlisberger dismissed calls from some Swiss environmentalists and centre-left politicians to ban the import of certain diesel vehicles on the grounds that their nitrogen oxide emissions posed a health hazard.

Swiss prosecutors last year opened criminal proceedings and seized evidence from the AMAG dealership network after a court ruled Swiss investigators must conduct their own investigation of an emissions scandal at Volkswagen. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Stephen Powell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below