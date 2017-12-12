FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's VDMA sees UK engineering market stagnating under Brexit
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月12日 / 上午10点42分 / 2 天前

Germany's VDMA sees UK engineering market stagnating under Brexit

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German engineering association VDMA expects the British market to stagnate next year as manufacturers hold off investments in factory equipment while they wait for a degree of clarity in Brexit negotiations.

The market is likely to grow by 1 percent in 2018, “if at all”, VDMA Executive Director Thilo Brodtmann told a news conference on Tuesday, following expected growth of 5 percent this year.

German engineering exports to Britain fell 4.5 percent in the first nine months of 2017, and the VDMA expects additional costs of 180 million euros ($212 million) a year for its members if Britain leaves the customs union.

“What we’re seeing there is a perfect storm,” said VDMA President Carl Martin Welcker. “I don’t see that the Brits are preparing properly.”

He cited issues ranging from traffic jams at ports to technical standards for equipment piling on top of the pure financial considerations and investment uncertainty created by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. ($1 = 0.8493 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below