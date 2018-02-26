German prosecutors say won't investigate Facebook over hate postings

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German prosecutors said on Monday they would not open a formal investigation of Facebook managers including Mark Zuckerberg in connection with a complaint alleging the company broke national laws against hate speech and sedition.

German attorney Chan-jo Jun had filed a complaint with prosecutors in Munich in 2016 and demanded that Facebook executives be compelled to comply with anti-hate speech laws by deleting racist or violent postings from its site.

The Munich prosecutors’ office said in a statement on Monday that while the posting of certain content on Facebook may breach German law, the failure to later delete those posts was not a crime.