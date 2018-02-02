FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 9:46 AM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Would-be German government agrees on policy for cars with excess emissions

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s would-be coalition partners agreed on Friday on an environmental policy in which cars with excess emissions would be refitted rather than taken off the road.

In a coalition paper seen by Reuters, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) also said they would aim to promote the use of electric vehicles, in particular by fostering the introduction of more electric taxis, buses and delivery vehicles. (Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

