German parties divided on speed of coal power reduction
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
2017年11月13日 / 下午1点34分 / 1 天前

German parties divided on speed of coal power reduction

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German parties discussing a possible coalition government are divided over how fast Europe’s largest economy should switch to greener sources of energy, a document on emissions policy seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) want to reduce coal-generated power by 3-5 gigawatts by 2020. The ecologist Greens want a cut of 8-10 gigawatts, the discussion paper showed.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet

