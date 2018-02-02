FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 2, 2018 / 10:06 AM / in a day

German coalition agreement calls for 10-12 billion investment in fast data networks

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s would-be coalition partners said on Friday they would allocate 10-12 billion euros of public money to build gigabit-speed fixed-line data networks over the coming four years.

In a coalition paper seen by Reuters, negotiators for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) said they would also aim to use the construction of 5G mobile data networks to help enhance coverage, including by auctioning licences on a regional basis.

“We will become the first country in Europe with a 5G network, laying the foundations for this year,” they wrote. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Peter Graff)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below