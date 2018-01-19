IMF's Lagarde urges next German govt to show global leadership

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde said it was reassuring that exploratory talks between Germany’s conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) had been successful and urged a new government to show global leadership.

Merkel’s conservatives and the SPD agreed to a coalition blueprint last week but it is not yet clear whether they will proceed to full-blown coalition negotiations - the SPD is due to vote on that on Sunday.

Asked by broadcaster n-tv what she expected from a new government in Europe’s largest economy, Lagarde said: “Germany is a key player and it must demonstrate leadership in Europe and the world.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel)